Home / Slider / Top stories of 2019: #1

Top stories of 2019: #1

January 2, 2020 Slider Leave a comment

  1. $65 hay bales a sign of the times

It was tough for hay production in 2018-2019. That truth came to a fever pitch in June at the LaRue Horse and Tack Sale.

“We usually have an average of 300 to 500 bales a month that people bring in,” said Janeen Heilman, sale organizer. “In April, of this year, we had 439 bales of hay of all different kinds and cuttings. The average per bale for April was $5.64. In May, we only had 195 bales for sale. The average for those was $6.91 per bale.”

The situation, which has slowly been increasing in desperation, hit its peak on Saturday, June 1.

“This month, we only had 15 bales and we had two people hurting for hay. It ended up at $65 a bale,” she said. “We talked to make sure they knew how they were bidding and they did.”

You read that correctly — $65 for small square bales of fourth cutting alfalfa mix. This story by Joel Penhorwood helped set a new daily record at ocj.com and continues to generate plenty of traffic as readers marvel at the per bale price.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 2, 2020

January 2, 2020 -- The big take away is that we are looking at a very active pattern here to start 2020, with 3 systems in 10 days, all with the potential for significant precipitation. Temps will hold the key to whether this is a very wet period or a somewhat snowy period...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved