Thomison retires

Peter Thomison, professor and Extension state specialist for corn production, retired from Ohio State University at the end of December 2019 after 30 years of service.

Thomison was an active member of Ohio State University Extension’s Agronomic Crops Team and was often featured in Ohio’s Country Journal articles. He contributed hundreds of timely, high-impact articles to the CORN newsletter, wrote several bulletins and Fact Sheets, and could be seen throughout Ohio during winter Extension meetings and field days.

Thomison was at the forefront of corn production research, including corn hybrid by management interactions, causes and identification of abnormal corn ears, phenological responses of corn to heat accumulation, and agronomic performance and grain quality of specialty corn. His Extension and research efforts to develop cropping systems that minimize production inputs and impact on environmental quality will have a lasting impact on Extension, farmers, and the ag industry.