Social Security benefits webinar

When



January 21, 9am–10am

What

Join Ohio Farm Bureau and Nationwide for an educational webinar to learn strategies and tips to help manage your financial future with confidence.

For many Americans, Social Security makes up a sizable amount of their income in retirement. However, due to the way in which many farm operators use the tax code to adjust their income, many farmers run the risk of not qualifying for Social Security retirement benefits. During the Social Security – the Choice of a Lifetime webinar, learn the basics of Social Security and useful information to help you make the right decision based on your circumstances.



Within the webinar, there will be the opportunity to submit questions in real time that will be answered by a retirement income specialist at the end of the event.

For more detailed questions about personal financial needs, consider calling 855-963-9636 for a complimentary one-on-one consultation with a licensed Nationwide representative.

Register online.