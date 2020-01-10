Setting the record straight on the Ohio pork industry

In October 2019, journalist Lesley Stahl conducted an 80-minute interview with Dr. Liz Wagstrom, chief veterinarian of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The “60 Minutes” story that aired on Jan. 5, 2020, included less than two minutes of Dr. Wagstrom’s comments and failed to include critical information about modern pork production.

Ty Higgins with Ohio Farm Bureau and members of Ohio’s pork industry took the opportunity to set the record straight on domestic hog production in this video.

The United States pork production system is the envy of the world and yields the safest, highest-quality and most affordable pork available. U.S. pork producers adhere to rigorous government regulations and stringent production standards defined by the industry’s Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) Plus program. Food safety truly is a team effort – from the farm to processing facilities to consumers who must be informed about food handling and cooking temperatures. Close scrutiny of U.S. government data shows that American consumers can take pride not only in the quality, but indisputably in the safety of U.S. pork.

NPPC prepared this response to the 60 Minutes segment, in which media and other inquiries are being directed.