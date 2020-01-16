Senate passes USMCA

U.S. agriculture cheered today’s overwhelming support in Senate vote paving the way for the President’s signature of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“The Senate’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is a huge win for our farmers in Ohio and across the country as it ensures the viability of agriculture’s trade partnerships in the global marketplace,” said Frank Burkett, Ohio Farm Bureau president. “Trade is vital to U.S. agriculture, and we applaud Senators Brown and Portman for their bipartisan work to continue and improve our relationship with our North American trading partners.”

The agreement has tremendous implications for agricultural exports from U.S. farmers. The dairy industry, in particular, will benefit significantly.

“USMCA makes important strides to break down trade barriers, opening the door to new opportunities and supporting the flow of high-quality American dairy products to two valuable export markets,” said Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. “The strong enforcement measures included in the final agreement give officials the tools necessary to hold our trade partners accountable and ensure the gains secured by USMCA are completely realized. We are grateful to the Administration for the sizable accomplishments secured in USMCA on dairy. With this trade deal complete, negotiators can now turn their attention to other key markets around the world in order to gain further ground for U.S. dairy.”

USMCA fundamentally changes Canada’s trade-distorting policies, reforms Canada’s controversial dairy pricing system and provides exclusive Canadian market access for U.S. farmers and manufacturers. According to the International Trade Commission, U.S. dairy exports are projected to increase by more than $314 million a year. USMCA also strengthens the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. and establishes new protections for products that rely on common cheese names.

Corn growers too stand to see export increases with USMCA. Passage of the USMCA Agreement has been a priority for the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.

“The passage of USMCA is important for corn, wheat, and small grain growers in Ohio. Continuing to have solid trade relationships with our largest foreign markets — Mexico and Canada — cannot be overstated. Free trade agreements like this help us continue to feed and fuel the world,” said Patty Mann, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association president. “Exports of corn, soft red winter wheat, ethanol, corn co-products, and small grains are vital to support a thriving Ohio economy. Therefore, developing and maintaining fair and open global trade practices remain an essential policy priority for our Association and we are happy that President Trump and Congress agree.”