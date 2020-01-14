OSU Extension to offer Lunch and Learn webinars

By Chris Bruynis, Ohio State University Extension Educator

In the age of multi-tasking and convenience, OSU Extension is offering a lunch and learn webinar series for farmers. We have arranged for eight topic and speakers to provide a webinar every Wednesday starting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 and concluding March 25, 2020. Join us for eight consecutive Wednesdays for this educational series starting at 11:45 am and lasting 1.5 hours. Learn important risk management information during this lunch and learn series from top industry, private sector, and university experts important to the success of farm businesses in 2020 and beyond.

The topics that will be covered include:

February 5: Using Financial Statements/Ratios to Make Informed Financial Decisions

February 12: Farm Law 101: Leasing and Financing Agreements

February 19: Grain Contracts and Markets: What to Use When

February 26: Where to Start with Workers Compensation Benefits

March 4: Meeting with a Lender: What Numbers are Important

March 11: Estate Planning: What are the Tools and Options

March 18: Grain Marketing Strategies for 2020

March 25: Tips for Recruiting, Hiring, and Retaining Farm Business Employees

Farmers interested in participating should register at http://go.osu.edu/fm2020 by January 31, 2020. At this website you can access detailed information on the speakers and the learning objectives for each session. There is also a registration link for the webinar at this site. The cost for all eight topics is $25 per registration and must be paid with credit card at time of registration.

Any question can be directed to Chris Bruynis or Marianne Guthrie at 740-702-3200 or email bruynis.1@osu.edu. We hope this program series will be beneficial to your farm business, whether you attend all the topic presentations or just some of them.