OSU Extension to host two winter beef programs

Mark your calendars now for the Ohio Beef Cattle Nutrition and Management School, targeted for anyone raising, feeding, or marketing any class of beef cattle.

Session 1 (6 to 9:00 p.m. Jan. 29 at Luckey Farmers Inc. main office in Sandusky County, and Jan. 30 at the OSU Newark Campus in Licking County) will feature former OSU research nutritionist and current University of Georgia Department of Animal Sciences Chair, Francis Fluharty discussing the use of small grains, by-product feeds, and cover crop forages in both feedlot and beef cow diets. Session 2 (Feb. 12 in Sandusky County, and Feb. 13 in Licking County, both 6 to 9:00 p.m.) will feature talks by OSU Extension educators on marketing strategies, feeding and managing for carcass quality, forage testing, and managing annual forages for grazing and hay, as well as discussion led by OSU Clinical Veterinarian, Dr. Justin Kieffer on herd health, parasite management, and vaccination protocols.

The Ohio State University Extension Beef Team also plans to hold a hands-on, Ohio Beef Cow/Calf workshop at the heated Claylick Run Farm Sale Facility outside of Newark in Licking County. This workshop will be held from 10 a.m to 2:00 p.m., including lunch, with 2 different sessions, Jan. 30, and Feb. 13. Session 1 will include discussion on proper cattle handling procedures and facilities with live demonstrations led by OSU Beef Extension specialist, Stephen Boyles. In addition, discussion on alternative feeds and forages and managing beef brood cow nutrition, with live animal demonstrations on body condition scoring of cows will be led by former OSU Beef Research Scientist and current University of Georgia Department of Animal Sciences Chair, Francis Fluharty. Session 2 will focus on herd health and reproduction with Les Anderson from the University of Kentucky and Foster Anderson with Bailey Veterinary Clinic, and will include live demonstrations from OSU Extension Beef Team members on bull breeding soundness evaluation, proper semen handling and storage, and foot, leg, and udder scoring of brood cows.

For more details and information, or to register, contact Allen Gahler in Sandusky County at 419-334-6340 or gahler.2@osu.edu, or Dean Kreager in Licking County at 740-670-5315, or Kreager.5@osu.edu.