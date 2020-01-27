Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 37 | Paylean-Palooza

Paylean Palooza is underway as Matt, Dale and Kolt discuss what fairs are expecting for the future. Bart gets insight from Dr. Todd Price on the topic. Matt sits down with Kurt Theide about the new Navigable Water Protection rule. Dave talks to Dee Anders from the Ronald McDonald house at the Clark County Cattle Battle.
