Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep.136| Paylean, Water, Drones

It’s Dusty, Matt and Kolt this week with USMCA as a big topic of discussion- along with “River Monsters” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The team will be seeking information about what pork farmers and County fairs are anticipating in the future of Paylean. Matt talks to Jim Heimerl about his take on the issue. And pigs need water, which brings the next big topic of the week, Janelle Mead talks about H2Ohio. And Dusty caught up with Mark Carter from Purdue University at the Fort Wayne Farm show, where they talked about the Drones on display at the event and their use. So much to hear about on this weeks podcast!