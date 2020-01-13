Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 135 | Above Average

In this edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brought to you by AgriGold, Matt, Dale, Bart, and Kolt have the floor. Dale joins us with notes on the WASDE report. Matt and Bart were at the Ohio Cattlemen’s annual meeting. While there, he talked to Ethan Lane and Sasha Rittenhouse. Bart and Kolt caught up with Ben Brown, Ag Economist at Ohio State, who is talking all things ARC and PLC payments. All of that plus more in this weeks episode of the podcast!