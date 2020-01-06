Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 134 | New Year, Queen & Intern

In the first podcast of the new decade, we meet Madi Kregel, the new Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal intern who will be with us through the Ohio State Fair this summer. Dale catches up with Dr. Tony Forshey, State Veterinarian with the Ohio Department of Agriculture on changes for the upcoming fair season. He also chats with Laura Current, the 2019 Ohio Fairs’ Queen. Kolt also visited with Mackenzie Hoog, the newly crowned Ohio Fairs’ Queen representing Montgomery County. Dusty is also sending in a report with Glen Badenhop of American Freedom Energy in Liberty Center discussing how the small refinery waivers have impacted the ethanol and corn energy and local farmers.