Ohio Beef Expo set for 2020

The Ohio Beef Expo, the premier event of Ohio’s beef industry, will take place March 19 through 22 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. This annual event, coordinated by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), includes a kick-off social; breed sales, shows and displays; beef quality assurance sessions; a multi-day trade show and a highly competitive junior show.

The Ohio Beef Expo will officially kick-off with the opening of the trade show at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. This is the second year for the Expo to open on Thursday, allowing more time for attendees, especially those that exhibit cattle at the Expo, to visit with vendors in the Voinovich building. The Expo trade show features over 140 vendors from 25 states that offer products and services beneficial to all cattlemen. OCA members and Expo exhibitors are invited to attend The Social on Thursday evening at the Expo headquarters hotel, the Hilton Columbus/Polaris. The event will auction items for OCA’s PAC fund.

Sponsorships for the 2020 Ohio Beef Expo are available on a first come first serve basis. Sponsors are recognized with signage at the Ohio Beef Expo, in the Ohio Beef Expo Program or on the Ohio Beef Expo website. In order to receive recognition in the Expo Program, sponsorships must be received by February 1, 2020. New for 2020, those seeking to become a partner of the Ohio Beef Expo can view sponsorships and even pay online at www.ohiobeefexpo.com.

For the first time in Expo history, the Ohio Beef Expo will utilize Taft Coliseum for the junior show, showmanship and judging contest. With the growth of the Ohio Beef Expo, it has become necessary to secure a new facility that will accommodate more youth and cattle. The coliseum will provide a larger area for youth to exhibit and evaluate cattle and more seats for spectators. Another change for 2020 is the addition of a Miniature Hereford sale which will be held at the Ohio Beef Expo on Saturday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. in the Voinovich building.

Registration for the judging contest on Friday, March 20 will take place in Taft Coliseum. Contest participants will meet at 7:00 a.m. for registration. The breed shows and parades will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Cooper Arena and O’Neill buildings. At 12:30 p.m., youth are invited to attend the Youth Beef Quality Assurance session. The online feeder cattle sale will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Voinovich building. As the sale takes place, judging contest awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m., and then youth can attend the junior show welcome party at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 will host the breed cattle sales in the Voinovich building, starting at 10:00 a.m. with Angus, Hereford, Maine-Anjou, Miniature Hereford, Red Angus, Shorthorn and Simmental cattle selling. Breed sale catalogs will be posted online at www.ohiobeefexpo.com. The junior showmanship competition will begin at noon on Saturday in Taft Coliseum with over 400 participants competing for top honors in their respective divisions. On Sunday, March 22 junior exhibitors will begin showing at 8:00 a.m. in Taft Coliseum.

More than 30,000 visitors from 25 states and Canada routinely attend the Ohio Beef Expo. It is ranked as one of the top five largest events in central Ohio and is the premier location to meet Ohio’s cattle producers. Visit www.ohiobeefexpo.com for more information.