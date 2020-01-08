Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 8, 2020

Colder air comes into Ohio today, as expected. We won’t rule out some snowflakes, but think that the best threat of snow will be limited to lake effect activity in far NE Ohio. Still, with clouds and less sun than yesterday, the cold will feel more dramatic. We will reverse this already tomorrow, as a significant push of warm air is on the way ahead of our next frontal boundary complex. Clouds will be increasing through the day, although we may be able to start with some sun in spots.

Rain is the big story for late week and weekend. Rain develops by evening/overnight tomorrow night, and then showers continue through Friday. A second swath of heavier rain comes for Saturday. Rain totals will be formidable, but we are taking a bit of the top end off of our totals at this time. The main reason is that the low is tracking a bit farther north, and that moves the heaviest rains north too. We will look for 1″-3″, but still have concern that 4″ or more is possible in spots. The northern track does mean we are taking the threat of snow out of our forecast for Sunday. While lingering moisture may end as a few wet snowflakes, we do not think we will be picking up any accumulating snow anywhere in Ohio. Clouds will break later Sunday afternoon. The map at right shows updated event precipitation potential.

Monday sees most of Ohio with a break in precipitation. A disturbance will be moving across the great lakes, but will miss us for the most part. WE will likely see offshoot clouds from that system, though, and probably end up with no better than a mix of clouds and sun. For Tuesday our next front is here, and with warming air, we are pushing our forecast to all rain. Totals look to be from .3″-.9″ with 90% coverage. Sun returns for a day Wednesday, then another system arrives for Thursday the 16th, this time with snow. We can see minor totals (perhaps a coating to an inch or two, the way things look right now). Still, with this kind of moisture around, we have to call the pattern pretty active.

No changes in the extended period. 2 more systems (one snow, one rain) are likely between the 18th and 24th. Temps will continue to swing back and forth, with an eye toward a colder push closer to the end of the month that holds into February.