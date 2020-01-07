Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 7, 2020

A couple more mostly boring days over Ohio today and tomorrow. We stay chilly today, although perhaps not quite as cold as yesterday. Then a reinforcing shot of colder air comes overnight tonight into tomorrow, which gives the threat of below normal temps for Wednesday. However, our moisture potential is less impressive for tomorrow, and we are limiting lake effect snow chances to only far NE Ohio. The rest of the state sees some combination of clouds and sun. More clouds in some areas (due to the cold air arrival) and more sun in others.

A significant warm up begins on Thursday. Temps will be much, much higher over all of Ohio. Clouds will be on the increase too, as this warm up comes ahead of a strong frontal complex that moves through to finish the week and weekend. Rain showers will develop in far western parts of Ohio by evening to midnight Thursday night, then the showers continue through Friday. A second surge of rain comes Saturday, and it will be much more intense. In fact, we are raising our rain expectations dramatically this morning. Combined rain totals for the complex from Thursday overnight through Saturday night will be from .75″ to at least 4.5″, and we concern that some areas blow right past that upper bound. Localized flooding is possible, if this current forecast solution verifies. Rain will have 100% coverage. The map at right shows event rain totals through Sunday morning.

Cold air comes Sunday morning, and we will still have some lingering moisture in Ohio as it does so. That means we are keeping the door open for rain to change to snow before ending, and that snow can bring accumulations. Right now those look like they can range from as little as a coating to a few inches, but all snow potential is going to be limited to far north central and northwest parts of Ohio. Stay tuned on the snow development…really the story with the end of week event is the heavy rain and flooding potential.

WE get a bit of clearing working in overnight Sunday night and Monday, but it is relatively short lived. Clouds will develop again late Monday, and we have a chance of rain or snow next Tuesday. However, moisture does not look as impressive with that event, so we are taking our forecasted moisture down dramatically. For we look for liquid equivalent up to half an inch, and the focus will mostly be on central and southern Ohio.

We finish the 10 day period with a sunny, dry day for Wednesday the 15th, and then another chance of rain or snow for Thursday the 16th. The extended period stays active with a chance of snow showers for Sunday the 19th and then rain or snow on the 21st. This pattern looks very active going forward, and while temps stay near to above normal for a good chunk of the next 10 days, we look for a dramatic cool down later in January which will likely run right into February too.