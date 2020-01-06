Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 6, 2020

Several chilly days to start this week, with nothing of major consequence for precipitation. That being said, these first 3 days are also not the best looking days either. The colder air in over the region will likely keep clouds in the forecast each day today through Wednesday, and we cant rule out some scattered snow flakes tomorrow, and some lake effect in NE and east central Ohio on Wednesday. Tomorrow, a minor disturbance passes by well to our south over TN and KY, but we likely see clouds from that moisture push up into Ohio. Honestly, the best descriptor for the next 3 days will be more along the lines of “blah”. The coldest air will be in here on Wednesday, and we should be below normal.

Things start to change on Thursday. We see a significant warm up happening through the day with strong south winds driving the temperature change. These south winds will be in advance of a strong frontal system that brings moisture for the end of the week. Rains start overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning, and then continue through Friday. A second wave of moisture comes on Saturday. Combined totals will be form half to 2.5″over 100% of Ohio. The map at right shows combined event rain totals before any change over to snow. Cold air comes in Sunday morning and we think there will still be some lingering moisture Sunday morning into midday, which will end as snow showers. WE can see accumulations of a coating to an inch or two over about 60% of the state before precipitation is gone. This is going to be a significant wet event. The heaviest rains will be central and south, but everybody gets wet, and most will be able to say “we really didn’t need that much moisture” when we finally get to Sunday afternoon. We should clear out by Sunday evening.

The clearing will be short lived. Monday is dry, but we have sun followed by clouds. Then rain develops overnight Monday night and goes through Tuesday. This systems looks pretty strong again, and has the potential for half to 2 inch rain totals again over 90% of Ohio. Once again, we are looking at all rain, as temps are likely above normal for the duration of the system’s crossing of Ohio. Cooler air is likely behind the front, with temps near normal for Wednesday the 15th.

So, in general, we are still looking at a very active weather pattern for the first half of January. Moisture this weekend and early next week will have to be looked on as excessive. This heavier precipitation will be supported by warmer temps. After the next 3 days, the rest of our 10 day forecast looks to have temps averaging normal to well above normal levels.