Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 31, 2020

Our forecast is mostly unchanged this morning. We are officially bumping up our rain totals for the Tuesday-Wednesday event a bit, but timing of everything is still on track. We are also taking moisture out of the forecast just a bit for Saturday.

Today we see plenty of clouds, and there is a minor wave of moisture coming up from the southwest. This will drag across the state as the day wears on. Moisture will be most significant in the SW and south central parts of Ohio, but we think overall coverage will be between 60 and 70% of the state today. Moisture totals run from a few hundredths (what most of us see) to .3″ (far SW and south central areas). Predominately we look for rain, but wont rule out a few flurries in with the sprinkles in farther north areas

Tomorrow we end up with a mix of clouds and sun. There still is a northern feature trying to move across MI into Ontario, and some of the clouds from that may threaten a few sprinkles in far northern Ohio, but generally ,we are going drier in our forecast today for the period than we were thinking earlier in the week. The clouds will be produced thanks to a clash from approaching warmer air from the west and south with colder air to the north. Precipitation mostly stays north. Sunday and Monday will be much warmer, and well above normal for all of Ohio. Partly sunny skies can be seen Sunday, with increasing clouds Monday.

Rain arrives overnight Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and then continues through Wednesday midday. We are less concerned about rain ending as snow now on Wednesday, but still will see some potential of that in the north. The biggest change with this system will be rain. Two solid waves are expected, one Tuesday and one Wednesday, and combined we are putting rain totals now at .25″-1″, and some isolated areas may be slightly higher. Coverage will be nearly 100% of Ohio with the two waves combined. Northern areas of Ohio may see a coating to an inch of snow Wednesday afternoon, but generally we think the moisture ends pretty quick as the cold air comes in. The map at right shows rain potential for the Tuesday-Wednesday system.

Below normal temps for the rest of next week, Thursday into the weekend. Clouds will be slow to break for sun. The extended period still looks colder and active, with chance of precipitation the 10th and 13th.