Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 30, 2020

Cloudy, damp and chilly in the short haul. We do not expect any new precipitation today, but sunshine will be at a premium too. Tomorrow a minor wave of moisture tracks through Ohio, and can trigger sprinkles or flurries, but not much else. We think only a few hundredths of an inch of actual moisture will work its way through here, but there can be fog, and we definitely feel damp. Saturday we end up with a bigger clash between approaching warm air from the SW and cold air to the north. Weak low pressure moves across the Great Lakes on a track from WI to OH. That direct impact will trigger scattered light rain and some wet snowflakes that total .1″-.4″ of liquid over 90% of Ohio. It should not present any big problems, but also is not all that pleasant.

Behind that little wave, we do see clouds break for some sun Sunday and we start with sun early Monday before clouds roll in. The bigger story, though, will be a surge in temps, with a mild push Sunday afternoon, and well above normal temps for Monday. This will be ahead of our next front arriving on Tuesday.

Rain starts overnight Monday night and goes through Tuesday. This rain totals .25″-.75″ with 90% coverage. Additional rains are in with a second wave of moisture early Wednesday. This means totals can be pushing closer to an inch on the top end, before colder air switches moisture over to snow. The map at right shows rain from midnight Monday through 9 AM Wednesday. We still see good moisture available through the balance of Wednesday with the big drop in temps. so we expect some accumulations. A knee-jerk reaction right now will be a coating to 2-3 inches…but we will reserve judgement until early next week for sure. Just keep in mind that the cold air pattern change will likely be a bigger story than precipitation or precipitation type.

Behind the front we stay much colder for the balance of the week Thursday and Friday. For the extended 11-16 day forecast window, we are somewhat active with chances of light precipitation Saturday the 8th, Monday the 10th and Thursday the 13th. But, the underlying feature is colder air, with temps likely normal to below normal for the entire period from next Thursday on through the following Friday (6th through the 14th).