Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 3, 2020

A damp Friday for Ohio as moisture worked into the state overnight. Showers will hang around into afternoon, but should be winding down by late afternoon and evening. Combined moisture totals for the event (including what has already fallen back into the overnight) will be from .25″-1″ over most of the state, but we see totals of only a few hundredths to .25″ in the NW corner of the state. The map at right shows 24 hour rain totals ending around 3 AM tomorrow morning. Colder air races in later tonight, and there can still be a bit of moisture lingering in the cold air mass. This will trigger scattered light snow and flurries, but the moisture looks minimal, and so we really do not have concern about accumulating snow anymore. That being said, we cant rule out snowflakes through the day, and will finally see moisture clear up toward evening. Sunday turns out partly sunny and not as cold. Them Monday clouds start to increase again ahead of our next system, which shows up Tuesday. Monday’s temps don’t move very much, staying chilly through the day.

On Tuesday we have snow showers moving through Ohio. We are staying conservative in our snow thoughts for the time being, as the system keeps the heaviest moisture farther outside of the state. So, a coating to 3 inches is possible at this time, but we will leave the door open for revisions when we check in again on Monday morning. This front can be much more significant if it is able to tap into a moisture source. For now, that source is not there, even though cold air is.

2 dry days are expected for next Wednesday and Thursday with slightly milder air moving in. This will set the stage for a very wet finish to the 10 day forecast window. Rain returns next Friday with totals running from .4″ to 1.1″ and coverage of 100%. We take a break overnight Friday night, then on Saturday as second wave of moisture moves in, this time in cold air. This has the potential for another .25″-.8″ of liquid equivalent precipitation, but if that comes as snow, the accumulations could be significant. There is a lot of opportunity for this system to shift or pick up less moisture, but models right now suggest serious snows somewhere in the eastern corn belt next weekend. We likely see some sunshine, colder and Canadian high pressure pushing in behind that system to finish next weekend.