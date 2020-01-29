Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 29, 2020

Forecast features no significant changes this morning. We are in a fairly stagnant pattern, with the next few days looking very much like what we saw the past two…a lot of clouds, some minor moisture, fog, and not much drying at all. Temps stay chilly too.

We see some spits/sprinkles/flurries action overnight tonight in SW and south central Ohio, and then again on Friday in northern Ohio (mostly US 30 north). Clouds dominate the rest of the time those days. Light rain or flurries is likely over 80% of Ohio on Saturday, with moisture totals up to .25″ max. We are drier Sunday and warm air arrives late, then we start with sun Monday before clouds build. Temps will be well above normal there.

A front passes through Ohio next Tuesday, and the event looks wetter. We are putting rain totals at .25″-.75″ over 90% of Ohio, and have concern about some rain totals getting closer to 1 inch, thanks to a second wave of action early Wednesday before colder air arrives. The map at right shows rain potential for the entire system. We still think this system ends as snow, with a coating to an inch in northern areas, but the snow is of lower concern this morning than it was a few days ago.

Plenty of disagreement between models on the finish to the 10 day period and the extended 11-16 day window. we get very cold for most of the rest of next week behind the frontal passage Tuesday-Wednesday. But, then we see some models staying very cold on through the extended, while others want to bring temps up by potentially next Friday afternoon already. There is no consensus yet in our data, so we are just going to continue to monitor.

Full details of the Ohio weather outlook are in the audio file below: