Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 28, 2020

No change in the short term forecast. The rest of this week looks pretty boring. We should end up similar yesterday for the next 4 days. Perhaps we can see some better sun here and there, but the week features a lot of clouds, and an overall damp feeling, even though new threats of moisture will be limited. We cant rule out a few flurries overnight Friday night, and then we see light rain/snow potential for Sunday over 70% of the state. Totals will under .25″ liquid equivalent. That moisture comes from warm air surging across Ohio and clashing with cold air from the north.

A stronger front arrives next week on Tuesday. Moisture is unimpressive right now, at .25″-.5″ and 90% coverage. However the cold air coming with the front is very impressive, and temps fall dramatically on its backside. That produces some snow for next Wednesday with minor accumulations. The big push of cold air holds through the balance of the week and into the following week. The coldest air will be here Sunday the 9th. The map at right shows morning lows that morning, and we will be in the single digits above and below zero there.

Most snow is likely in the cold air mass toward the end of the extended period of the 11th and 12th.

That pattern makes its big change a week from today. Full details of our forecast thoughts are in the audio file below. Have a great day!