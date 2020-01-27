Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 27, 2020

A pretty slow week coming at us this week. Colder air will be sifting in from the NW over the next 2 days, and then the rest of the week will see temps stabilize a bit. We are dry for the entire week with no new organized system coming at us. However, with the clouds and the cold air, it will feel a bit unsettled at times, even with out new precipitation. We also will not see drying happening all that fast, given the chilly air-mass in place.

A big surge in warming comes this weekend, particularly on Sunday. This warm surge will lead to some moisture over the NE third of the state Sunday morning and midday, coming as rain, ice or even some wet snow before it lifts off to the northeast. We expect .25″ or less for moisture totals there, and central/SW parts of the state miss out. Temps will be above normal on Monday.

A nice frontal boundary comes for overnight next Monday night through Tuesday. Rain totals (yes, all rain) will be from .25″-.75″ with most of the state under half an inch. Coverage will be 100%. The map at right shows our first look at the rain next week. We turn colder again behind the front starting next Wednesday the 5th.

The extended period is expected to move back below normal on temps, but precipitation pattern may be a little less active.

All in depth details are spelled out in our audio update below.