Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 24, 2020

A few tweaks to the forecast this morning. Today looks wetter, as we are bumping up our lower and upper end of range of precipitation today. While we cant rule out wet snow flakes still trying to mix in or change over at times, the bulk of today’s action we still think will be liquid. Colder air tomorrow means there is potential for some snow. However, western neighbors look to see bigger snow potential than us. Right now we think best potential for accumulation stays north of US 30…but will allow snow potential farther south too. Much colder next week. While we are bumping next weeks frontal boundary back a few days, the M-F period still looks unsettled. We cant really rule out light snow or flurries in at least a few areas of the state any day next week…although our best potential right now looks to be Wednesday.

Well below normal temps are likely for the first full week of February. Precipitation may not be that impressive, but the cold air surge still looks VERY impressive for Feb 4th forward.

Full details of our weather thoughts are in the report below.

Below is an updated look at precipitation potential for today through the weekend.