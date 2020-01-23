Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 23, 2020

Our next system is still on track to show up late in the week. Rain develops Friday, and moisture lingers through Saturday. Colder air is coming, so on Saturday we have concern that we can have a mix or changeover to snow. If there is snow accumulation on Saturday, we generally are looking for it to be north of US 30…and likely farther north in the state than that.

After a colder finish to the weekend where we can see a few flurries, we stay chilly early next week. Another system is on the way for next Thursday, and then in the extended period we get very cold in early February. Full details are in the audio report below.

Precipitation totals for Friday-Saturday are shown below (in liquid equivalent)…