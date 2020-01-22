Home / Weather / Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 22, 2020

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 Weather Leave a comment

No changes to the short term forecast this morning. We still expect a couple of dry days today and tomorrow. Rain arrives Friday, and precipitation lasts through Saturday. Rain totals will be from .35″-.9″, with coverage at nearly 90%. Lake effect snows are possible on Sunday morning. Another strong system is on the way for late next week, likely Thursday afternoon trough Friday, with potential for heavier rain, and then snow. An in-depth discussion of the next 10 days is in the audio file below. The map at the bottom shows liquid equivalent precipitation for the Friday-Saturday system.

 

 

