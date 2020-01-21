Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 21, 2020

No major changes today. Dry next 3 days. Rain Friday may try and mix with or change to snow late, better chances of snow Saturday. Lake effect snows can linger through Sunday. Another system set to arrive around turn of month. Full details in audio file below.
January 14, 2020 -- No significant change in our forecast pattern this morning, but we are seeing the need to tweak a few things regarding our weekend system...it looks the same intensity or moisture availability-wise, but temperatures may end up messing with precipitation type just a bit...