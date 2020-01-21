Home / Weather / Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 21, 2020
Liquid equivalent precipitation totals for Fri-Sat combined

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 21, 2020

No major changes today. Dry next 3 days. Rain Friday may try and mix with or change to snow late, better chances of snow Saturday. Lake effect snows can linger through Sunday. Another system set to arrive around turn of month. Full details in audio file below.

 

 

