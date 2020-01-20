Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 20, 2020

Only one significant threat of moisture over the next 10 days, and that comes later this week. Cold air holds through the next 48 hours. Late week moisture can be rain, snow, ice or a mix of all…time will tell. Details below in the audio recap.
January 14, 2020 -- Ohio stays precipitation free today and tomorrow, as temps try to rebound slightly. We also have good news about our next system, as it looks less impressive. However we still see a fairly active pattern through the next 10 days...