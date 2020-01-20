Home / Weather / Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 20, 2020

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020 Weather Leave a comment

Only one significant threat of moisture over the next 10 days, and that comes later this week. Cold air holds through the next 48 hours. Late week moisture can be rain, snow, ice or a mix of all…time will tell. Details below in the audio recap.

 

 

 

Liquid equivalent precipitation totals from Friday-Saturday system later this week. This can be made up of rain, snow, ice or any combination of the three.

