Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 2, 2020

We are going wetter with our overall 10 day outlook this morning. The systems are spaced much like we have been talking recently, but each one seems to be getting some additional moisture to work with. Milder air slowly works into the area today, ahead of our next weather system that arrives overnight. Northern parts of Ohio should see at least some sun through most of the day, while clouds will be on the increase in southern Ohio midday and afternoon. Rain develops after sunset and spreads north across Ohio overnight through tomorrow. Rain totals will be from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 100%. Then on Saturday colder air arrives. We still expect moisture to be around while this cold air comes in, meaning a changeover to snow will be in the cards. There can be some minor accumulations the way things look right now, but honestly, the level of snow potential will come down to the track of low pressure across the region. This morning the low is taking a bit more of a southern track, which is producing less concern about snow than 24 hours ago. We will be taking another look at snow potential out of this system tomorrow morning, and at this time still think there is potential for several inches of accumulation if things track just right, but location is another big variable too. Stay tuned.

Drier and cold on Sunday as Canadian high pressure takes control behind the above mentioned system. We stay chilly Monday, but will see clouds increase again. Our next frontal complex arrives Tuesday. That system will again be moisture laden, with liquid equivalent of .25″-.75″ over 100% of Ohio. The question again revolves around precipitation type. WE are leaning toward all snow with this event, as we think it unlikely to see a temp bump ahead of it enough to put us solidly into rain territory. However, once again, intensity and totals will depend heavily on the track of the low. Right now the track favors the biggest snow potential in the eastern corn belt to be over Ohio.

Temps take another leg down for next Wednesday and Thursday, with arctic air making a move into the region. Temps moderate on Friday and that leads to our third system in 10 days coming next Friday night and Saturday. While we can see rain or snow at this point and there is another .25″-1″ of liquid available to work with, we are leaning toward more rain to start, but there is plenty of time for the system to evolve and modify before we get there. The big take away is that we are looking at a very active pattern here to start 2020, with 3 systems in 10 days, all with the potential for significant precipitation. Temps will hold the key to whether this is a very wet period or a somewhat snowy period. However, overall we expect temps to average out near to slightly below normal for the 10 day period. The map at right shows total precipitation potential (liquid equivalent) over the next 10 days. Some of this will be snow accumulations.