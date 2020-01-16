Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 16, 2020

Colder today as NW flow dominates across Ohio. We should be precipitation free as clouds give way to sun. Tomorrow starts with sunshine but clouds come quickly back. High pressure actually drifts across SW Ohio late this afternoon and evening.

A significant system crosses the region overnight tomorrow night through Saturday. Rain actually will arrive near or shortly after midnight tomorrow night. The moisture continues through Saturday early to mid afternoon as rain. But then as cold air races in behind the frontal boundary, we still think rain can end as wet snow over northern Ohio. We are keeping precipitation totals at .25″-1″ liquid equivalent for the entire event but are likely looking at a coating to 2 inches of snow over northern areas as part of that Saturday late afternoon and evening. The map at right shows updated precipitation totals for the event through Sunday early morning. Strong NW flow comes with the cold air too, and that keeps lake effect snow top of mind in northern and NE Ohio areas for all of Sunday and Monday, but just a mix of clouds and sun over the rest of the state.

We stay chilly for Tuesday through Friday, although temps try to moderate a bit on Friday. That coincides with our next round of moisture…some light snow can break out Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, bringing a coating to 3 inches to about 60% of Ohio, with the best coverage expected in NW and central Ohio. Temps will be nearly normal by Friday.

So, 2 systems over the coming 10 days, with the biggest one this weekend. Temperatures will be much colder from Sunday forward, and we should see the coldest air of this season during that period. Temps will be well below normal.