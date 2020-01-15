Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 15, 2020

Clouds increase today, and we have a minor wave of moisture moving over Ohio late this afternoon/evening through the overnight. Moisture is very minor with this feature, and we likely pick up a few hundredth to a tenth over about 70% of Ohio. All action should be done by early tomorrow morning. The balance of your Thursday will be much colder with clouds giving way to sun. High pressure actually slides across SW Ohio tomorrow late afternoon. We stay chilly on Friday as clouds build again.

We have a significant storm complex coming through the state overnight Friday night through Saturday. While rain is the predominant precipitation type, we do think we will see rain end as snow Saturday mid to late afternoon as the system is trying to exit the region. Rain starts in western Ohio near or before midnight Friday, but the heaviest rains will be closer to Saturday morning through midday. Total moisture totals will be from .25″-1″ liquid equivalent, but the last part of that may come as a coating to 2 inches of snow over northern Ohio late Saturday afternoon. Another push of much colder air comes in behind this, and may keep light snow around through the overnight Saturday. The map at right shows combined moisture totals from the early weekend event.

With temps well below normal to finish the weekend and start next week, we will have to allow for some lake effect snow in northern Ohio Sunday and Monday at least. There can be accumulations again, particularly in NE Ohio. The rest of the state will see a mix of clouds and sun but we can not stress enough the dramatic change in temps that will be seen here. This may end up being the coldest air we have seen in quite some time. We stay cold the rest of next week, Tuesday through Friday with temps below normal and partly sunny skies. Temps may start to moderate next Friday afternoon.

The next chance for precipitation likely comes next weekend the 25th and 26th as another system comes up from the SW. Temps likely warm enough to see at least some rain, although a return to colder air quickly behind the system is expected.