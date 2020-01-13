Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – January 13, 2020

Ohio stays precipitation free today and tomorrow, as temps try to rebound slightly. We had significant moisture to finish last week on Friday and Saturday, so these drier days will be needed and appreciated. We also have good news about our next system, as it looks less impressive. However we still see a fairly active pattern through the next 10 days.

Today we get better sunshine across Ohio, and temps will respond accordingly. We should see a return to near normal temps. Tomorrow, we can add a few more degrees, but there can be additional clouds to deal with. These will come from systems that move around us to the north and south. The northern feature brings minor precipitation to MI and Ontario, while the southern feature brings rain to TN, KY and WV. In the middle, we likely see a few more clouds, but no major precipitation threats. Even Wednesday starts dry, but clouds will thicken quickly. Showers arrive late afternoon and evening, and then continue through the overnight Wednesday. By sunrise Thursday morning everything is gone. We are dropping our moisture potential dramatically, looking for no more than a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch of moisture across 80% of Ohio, and honestly, many areas can stay under a tenth…so this is good news, considering all the moisture we picked up the past few days.

We turn dry again for the balance of Thursday afternoon and most of Friday. However, clouds do not break up very much, and Friday will feature increasing clouds in the run up to our next front. This one still looks pretty strong. Rain arrives Friday evening and moisture continues through Saturday. However, colder air pushes in quickly behind the cold front Saturday midday and afternoon, and that likely leads to the precipitation ending as wet snow, and we wont rule out minor accumulations Saturday afternoon. Cumulative rain totals will be from .25″-1″ over 100% of the state, and then we can see a coating to an inch of snow, mostly north Saturday midday and afternoon. The map at right shows event total precipitation (liquid equivalent). Everything clears out by Saturday overnight.

Significantly colder air continues to flow in over the state from the NW Sunday and Monday. This will take temps to well below normal levels. We are keeping lake effect snow in the forecast for both Sunday and Monday of next week thanks to this north and northwest flow. This will be limited to northern areas of the state. Lake enhanced clouds will be seen over a large part of Ohio from I-70 north, but the lake snows will generally stay north of US 20. Still, it is a feature that needs to be watched. No precipitation over the remainder of Ohio in that period, but the cold air will be the main story. Remaining cold next Tuesday as well, but then temps start to moderate a bit on Wednesday the 22nd. Light snow and flurries can sweep through the state ahead of that moderating push Tuesday night and we cant rule out a coating to an inch there.