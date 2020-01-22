OAC to recognize outstanding individuals in agriculture

The Ohio Agricultural Council is accepting applications for two opportunities to recognize outstanding individuals in agriculture: the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame and the OAC scholarship program. Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Created by the OAC in 1966, the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame has now honored more than 200 agriculturalists who have dedicated their lives of outstanding work to Ohio’s number-one industry, agriculture. Induction in the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame is Ohio’s highest recognition of an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the agricultural industry.

Each year up to four prominent agricultural leaders are honored and inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame for their superior service, dedication, leadership and plentiful contributions to agriculture. Persons wishing to nominate an individual who he or she believes is deserving of consideration for induction into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame may download a nomination form at www.OhioAgCouncil.org.

Nomination forms, along with three letters of recommendation, must be submitted by March 15, 2020, in order to be eligible for consideration in 2020. OAC Scholarship Program The Ohio Agricultural Council offers up to three (3) $1,500 scholarships annually to Ohio high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture and up to three (3) $1,500 scholarships to undergraduate college students from Ohio who are currently pursuing a degree in agriculture. Applicants or their parent or legal guardian must be a resident of Ohio. Scholarships are selected based on academic record, leadership qualities, community involvement and responses to application essay questions. Scholarship recipients are also provided a one-year complimentary student membership in OAC. Scholarship applications for the 2020-21 school year are now available at www.OhioAgCouncil.org. Completed applications must be returned to the Ohio Agricultural Council by February 15, 2020. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than April 15 of their award. Hall of Fame inductees and scholarship recipients will be recognized at OAC’s 55th Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Awards Program on Aug. 7 at the 2020 Ohio State Fair.