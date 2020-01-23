OABA members, industry professionals to attend annual conference

The annual Ohio AgriBusiness Association Industry Conference is set to take place Jan. 29-31, inspiring attendees to look forward into 2020 and beyond to the opportunities and challenges ahead.

OABA members, along with other industry professionals, will hear from leading experts, educators and researchers during the two-day event, which features the Industry Networking Dinner and Annual Meeting on Jan. 30 with keynote speaker Shirley Brooks-Jones, who will inspire attendees to look for ways to give back in their own communities.

Two conference enhancements are available to attendees this year: the Safety & Risk Management Pre-event Day on January 29 and the AMP’T leadership program on January 31. The conference features four general session speakers: Michael Swanson – Wells Fargo Bank; Janette Barnard – Entrepreneur; Jim Canterucci – Constituent Hub; and Scott Caine – Aimpoint Research. Breakout sessions represent a wide array of agribusinesses, higher education institutions and organizations from Ohio and across the country, including University of Illinois, Pennsylvania State University, Michigan State University, The Ohio State University, University of Kentucky, GROWMARK and Bayer CropScience.

The 2020 Industry Conference will be held at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel. Complete agenda and event details can be found at www.oaba.net/events_conference.