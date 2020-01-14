By Eric Richer, CCA, Ohio State University Extension
The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day is scheduled for Friday, January 17 in Founders Hall at Sauder Village in Archbold from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm. The program has a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the 2019 crop production season.
Topics and speakers for the day include:
Drainage for Crop Production and Soil Health
Eileen Kladivko, Professor, Purdue University
Biology and Management of Pigweeds
Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, Auglaize County
Farmer Attitudes and Behaviors in WLEB
Robyn Wilson, Professor, OSU School of Natural Resources
Corn Nematodes
Abasola Simon, PhD Candidate, OSU Plant Pathology
CORE Pesticide Update
Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension, Williams County
Farm Bill Decision 2019-2020
Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County
Fumigation: Caring for your stored grain
Curtis Young, OSU Extension, Van Wert County
The following continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day:
Private Pesticide Applicator Re-certification: 3hrs in categories Core, 1, 2, and 6.
Commercial Pesticide Applicator Re-certification: 2.5hrs in categories Core, 2C, 2D, 10C
Fertilizer Applicator Re-certification (Private & Commercial): 1hr category 15p/15c
Michigan: 3 hours
Certified Crop Advisors: 4.5 hours IPM, PD, and SW
Registrations and at the door registrations are $50, space permitting. Registration includes coffee/rolls, lunch, and speaker materials. A more detailed agenda, list of sponsors and registration information can be found at http://fulton.osu.edu. Contact Eric Richer, Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu for more information.