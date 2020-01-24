New federal rule replaces WOTUS, seeks to add clarity

By Matt Reese

In what has been a long, confusing and lawsuit-laden debate regarding government oversight of the Waters of the United States, the Trump Administration announced replacement regulation for WOTUS, which was repealed in fall of 2019.

The new Navigable Waters Rule was announced on Jan. 23 and garnered broad support from agriculture.

“The Navigable Waters Rule gives farmers clarity and certainty about what waters fall under federal and state jurisdiction the old WOTUS rule was unable to provide,” said Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president. “Ohio farmers go above and beyond to be good stewards of land and water and this new rule will help them put innovative and sustainable conservation practices in place to insure water quality and a healthy environment for themselves and fellow Ohioans.”

In the rule, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked together with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove unnecessary regulatory burden regarding navigable waters. The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule spells out four specific categories of waterways that will be regulated by the federal government under the Clean Water Act, leaving oversight for other bodies of water to states and tribes. With the new rule, the federal government will oversee:

Territorial seas and traditional navigable waters; Perennial and intermittent tributaries to those waters; Certain lakes and ponds; and Wetlands immediately adjacent to jurisdictional waters.

In addition, there are also 12 categories of exclusions, including features that contain water in direct response to rainfall, all groundwater, most ditches, prior converted cropland, farm and stock watering ponds, and waste treatment systems.

“This rule clarifies what waters of the U.S. is, so landowners know what waters fall under federal jurisdiction and what waters would be perhaps under state or other jurisdiction. The previous rule was repealed and what we had was a patchwork of regulation around the country. Now we have one consistent set of definitions,” said Kurt Thiede, Region 5 Administrator for the U.S. EPA. “For the past 50 years there have been debates and discussion over the waters of the U.S. One thing that sets this rule apart is that it goes back to the very tenants under which the Clean Water Act intended federal jurisdiction. This rule has that principle in mind throughout. It is about navigability and commerce. By focusing on those waters and tying the rule to that premise, I think it is written in a way that follows the law, is informed by science and there is also a lot of common sense built into it.

“There has been a lot of appreciation that the President followed through on this commitment that provides the clarity that farmers and other entities are looking for. In my opinion this is one of the more pivotal rules that has come forth through this Administration. It provides the clarity and certainty that folks have been clamoring for. Being able to stand on your property and know whether it is a federal jurisdiction or not — we’re going to provide that certainty.”

Supporters appreciate the clarity of the new rule, while many environmental groups claim the rule does not do enough for caring for the nation’s waterways.

“EPA’s announcement of the final Navigable Waters Protection Rule, effective 60 days of Jan. 23, 2020, makes good on the Agency’s vow in October 2019 to publish a new final rule after repealing the former Waters of the Unites States rule,” said Thaddeus Lightfoot, an environmental attorney at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney. “But landowners and other interested parties will undoubtedly have to rely on expensive attorneys for the courts to determine the viability of the new rule. Environmental groups have already vowed to challenge the rule. And if the amount and level of intensity of litigation over the WOTUS rule it replaces was any indication, it may be many years before the courts determine that landowners may rely upon the apparent certainty in the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.”