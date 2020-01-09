Mowrystown FFA Receives Three Star National Chapter Award

On Thursday, October 31st 2019, Mowrystown FFA was in Indianapolis Indiana on National FFA Convention. On this day, Mowrystown FFA President Cora Gillespie and Treasurer Robert Wickline walked across the national stage to receive the Three Star National Chapter Award for Mowrystown FFA.

This award is only awarded to a small number of chapters who have worked to earn the title of a Three Star Chapter. An application must be filled out on activities and events the FFA chapters attends and holds. This application is filled out by the officer team of each year. This allows for the team to work together in order to complete one common goal.

This is a highly respected achievement and something that few chapters can achieve. Earning a Three Star National Chapter Award proves that Mowrystown FFA chapter is not only one of the more superior chapters in Ohio, but also one of the more superior chapters in the nation.