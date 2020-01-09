Mowrystown FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team Qualifies for District Contest

On Tuesday, November 26th 2019, the Mowrystown FFA Chapter’s Parliamentary Procedure competed in the County Parliamentary Procedure Contest at Hillsboro High School. In this contest, members test their skills on Roberts Rules of order by going through the motions of chapter meeting in an orderly fashion. Each team has a chairman, a secretary, and a few other members who make motions, vote, and more.

Members who make up the 2019 Mowrystown FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team are Rachel Rudy who serves as chairman, Zoey Pugh who serves as secretary, Robert Wickline, Morgan Evans, Madison Knox, and Emmy Hawkins. On November 26th they competed in the county Parliamentary Procedure contest again other chapters in Highland County. The Mowrystown team placed second at the contest, earning a gold rating. Placing second qualifies them for the District Advance Parliamentary Procedure Contest being held on December 5th, 2019 at Peebles High School. The top two teams from this contest will advance to the State Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Contest on December 21st.