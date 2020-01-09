Mowrystown FFA Holds Annual Day Of Giving

On December 18th 2019, Mowrystown FFA held their annual Day of Giving. This is a day which is full of community service projects to give back to those around them. This day is hosted by the Mowrystown FFA chapter. All students and faculty in Whiteoak High School spend the school day working on multiple ways to better the community.

This year, projects included goody bags for the Veterans home, tie blankets for Children’s Hospital, Diaper Cakes for the Highland County Pregnancy Center, care bags for the local elderly and shut ins, chew toys and houses and blankets for the Highland County Humane Society, made Christmas cards for various people and places, and prepared food boxes for anyone to take home for themselves or anyone they know in need. All of these projects were completed throughout the day and collected before school let out. In the next few days, these items were delivered to their destinations.

Day of Giving allows for students and faculty to work together to complete the common goal of helping others. This day is for fellowship and

giving. The FFA’s motto is “Learning to do, Doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.” Day of Giving represents this motto perfectly and Mowrystown FFA is proud to serve their community.