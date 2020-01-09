Mowrystown FFA Holds Annual 2019 Community Thanksgiving Dinner

On Monday November 25th, 2019, Mowrystown FFA held their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. From 5pm-7pm in two different locations, Mowrystown Church of Christ and Fairfax Methodist Church, Mowrystown FFA members served people of the community a free Thanksgiving meal.

Food was prepared throughout the day on Monday by members with the help of staff. The menu consisted turkey, chicken, mashed potatoes, macaroni, corn, dinner rolls, sweet tea, lemonade, and desserts. Food was set up at each location that was serving food and at 5 o’clock people of the community started coming in to be served a meal by the members of Mowrystown FFA.

This dinner allows the members to help their community and give back to others. Thank you to everyone who helped prepare food, serve food, or helped in any way. Also, thank you to the Mowrystown Church and Christ and Fairfax Methodist Church for allowing us to serve food there. Mowrystown FFA is thankful this year that they are able to give back to the people around them!