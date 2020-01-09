Mowrystown FFA Attends National Convention

From October 30th – November 2nd 2019, twenty Mowrystown FFA members were in Indianapolis to attend the 92nd National FFA Convention And Expo. Throughout this four day trip, students took educational tours and trips, and attended various National FFA Convention sessions. This gave members the opportunity to grow as leaders, meet new people, and learn more about how they can improve their chapter.

On the first day after breakfast, students traveled from small Mowrystown Ohio, to large Indianapolis Indiana. Upon arrival they attended the “World’s Toughest Rodeo” where they enjoyed the entertainment. Between bareback riding broncs to bull riding to liberty horsemanship there was something for everybody to enjoy watching.

As for day two, members attended the 1st National FFA Convention session at Lucas Oil Stadium. There they heard from keynote speaker Bob Goff and the retiring address of the 2018-2019 National FFA President. After the first session, members had lunch and returned to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Second National FFA Convention session. At this session, Mowrystown FFA received their National 3 Star Chapter Award!! Following the 2nd session, members spent time together by playing games and eating dinner at Dave and Buster’s!

On the third day, members toured Fair Oaks Dairy and Hog facilitates. While there, members went on the Crop Adventure, the Dairy Adventure, and the Pork Adventure. Members got to witness the birth of a baby calf, to watch a newborn litter of baby piglets, the life cycle hogs, and more! Then after lunch, members stopped at Purdue and took a tour of the agricultural buildings. Fun times were then spent at Great Times Family Fun Park with go karts and arcade games.

On the fourth and final day, Mowrystown FFA members attended the 8th National FFA Convention session. At this time, members watched as past FFA Mowrystown member and past Mowrystown FFA President Faith Lane receive her American Degree. This is a degree of achievement in which less than 2% of members in the nation reach, congratulations Faith. After the American Degree ceremony, members stopped for lunch and headed home to Mowrystown Ohio.