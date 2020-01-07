When

February 23–24, 10am–4pm

Where

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High Street – Columbus

What

For the second consecutive year, Ohio Farm Bureau is teaming up with the Mid-America Restaurant Expo, presented by the Ohio Restaurant Association to promote Farmers Crossing, an area dedicated to local farmers and highlighting the farm-to-table concept.

The expo is the premier regional restaurant trade show in the Midwest that focuses on foodservice innovation, technology and trends. It features multimedia demonstrations on five stages, exciting head-to-head culinary competitions and thought leadership provided by industry innovators.

According to the ORA, the Farmers Crossing at the Expo brings to life the farm-to-table concept. This area embraces local sourcing of products and supports the sustainability of our agricultural community while promoting collaboration between farmers and chefs.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the presenting sponsor of Farmers Crossing and will be attending the event with other key partners.

Show Hours

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2020 Registration Rates:

Advance registration until Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. is $59. Registration after Jan. 9 is $99.