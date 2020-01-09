Miami East-MVCTC FFA members receive $1,000 grants from National FFA Foundation

Three $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, and Lauren Wright by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.

All three are members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and were selected as recipients of only 149 grants out of over 2,100 applicants nationwide.

An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion of the grant fiscal year, grant recipients must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Emma Sutherly is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly. She received a $1,000 grant from Domino’s via the National FFA Foundation. Sutherly will use the grant funds to purchase goat kidding pens to be used in her ownership of a goat production operation with her twin. She markets her goat’s offspring through social media and annual production sale.

Samuel Sutherly received a grant from Rabo AgriFinance via the National FFA Foundation. Samuel is the son of Sam and Laura Sutherly. He received a $1,000 SAE Grant to purchase goat kidding pens to be used during the birthing season and viewing of prospect kids in his goat production operation. He owns the business in partnership with his twin and markets via social media and an annual production sale.

Lauren Wright is the daughter of Eric and Jill Wright. She received a $1,000 grant from Domino’s via the National FFA Foundation. Wright owns Wright’s Sweet Corn in which she raised almost an acre of sweet corn that she marketed through social media, a self-serve stand, and at local farmers markets. She will use her grant monies to purchase a system to protect her sweet corn from predators such as raccoons and deer.

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success. Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields. FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education. The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change.