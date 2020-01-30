Home / FFA News / Chapter News / Miami East-MVCTC FFA Annual Chili Cook-Off
The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter's Chili Cook-Off participants were (L to R) Sumsaar Thapa, Justin Hawkins, Adi Richters, Luke Brunke, Ella Demmitt, Jillian Niswonger, Kylie Haught, Matthew Osting, Keyara Davis, Michael Bair, and Alivia Wade.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA Annual Chili Cook-Off

January 30, 2020 Chapter News, FFA News Leave a comment

At the January FFA Meeting the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual Chili Cook-Off Competition. Members were given the challenge of working in teams or as individuals to create a chili to submit to the judges for evaluation. They had to submit their recipe and cooking directions.

Winners of the competition included two categories. The Judges Choice Winner was Kylie Haught and Keyara Davis. Second place went to Alivia Wade and Jillian Niswonger. Third place went to Justin Hawkins. Winner of the People’s Choice was Ethan Paulus and Kendal Staley. Additional entries were from Matthew Osting, Adi Richters, Ella Demmitt, Sumsaar Thapa, Luke Brunke, and Michael Bair.

All winning teams received an FFA T-Shirt. Judges for the event were the Miami East High School custodial staff members Hannah Ivey and Sandy Welker and parent Jeff Carpenter.

