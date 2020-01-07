Manure management can cut phosphorus losses by over 50%

When the Stateler Family Farms first started the hog operation in 2006, in order to bring son Anthony back to the farm, they applied the manure by first fracturing the ground, spraying the manure over the top and then lightly incorporating it with a harrow. Those practices still left some manure on top and they were losing some nitrogen to nitrification, so they knew they needed to do something different. Read about new technology being used on the farm and the results the Statelers are seeing.