Making a Difference in Agriculture, One Student at Time

Rev. Dr. Cathi Braasch shares with others how much of an impact FFA had on her late daughter Sara Braasch Schmidt’s life. Bob Funk, co-founder of Express Employment, says his ambition developed when he was in FFA from 1954-58. Raised the son of a missionary, Tom Dille credits FFA for helping him assimilate into the U.S.

Rev. Dr. Braasch said that impact FFA had on her daughter was so great, she wanted to continue the family legacy and, in 2019, announced an endowment for an FFA conference, known as the Washington Leadership Conference.

“WLC made such a profound impact on Sara’s life. It’s beyond words. It opened doors. It opened horizons. It opened relationships that continued up until the time of her death,” Rev. Dr. Braasch said.

Bob Funk gives back to FFA by supporting scholarships and helping to build the talent pipeline that is needed for agriculture. “Industry is crying for people who have a good work ethic and good values, and that’s what FFA does for young people,” Funk said.

Dille and his wife Paula not only give back monetarily to the organization but through their time volunteering on boards and judging at the National FFA Convention & Expo. “This (FFA) is one organization, no matter how much I give, I receive more back from watching these young people,” Dille said. “It is tremendously uplifting for me to be with them.”

Rev. Dr. Braasch, Funk and Dille are just a few examples of how FFA has made an impact in various ways. Today, more than 700,000 students —coming from all walks of like and planning many different futures—participate in FFA. In fact, according to a recent study, 67 percent of those FFA members surveyed indicated their future plans involve agriculture – whether it be through agribusiness, animal systems or even biotechnology.

The field of agriculture is broad and diverse, and FFA is working to provide the next generation of leaders.

Next month, the organization will celebrate National FFA Week – a time for FFA members to host a variety of activities to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education. As part of the weeklong celebration, the organization will encourage members, supporters and others to share reasons to give to the organization on Tuesday, Feb. 25– Give FFA Day!

To celebrate the spirit of giving in FFA an online pep rally will be held on Feb. 25. To prepare for Give FFA Day, visit FFA.org/GiveFFADay. See how you can be part of the celebration and give back to the organization.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.