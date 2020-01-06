Home / Buckeye People / Houghton named Farm Bureau Foundation development director
Luke Houghton

Houghton named Farm Bureau Foundation development director

January 6, 2020 Buckeye People, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Luke Houghton of Westerville has been named director of development for the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, as part of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Strategic Partnerships department. He will be focusing his efforts on fundraising for the foundation and maintaining its scholarship programs.

Years as a legislative aide at the Statehouse in Columbus have given Houghton an extensive background in advocacy, fundraising, and strategic campaign management at the state and national level, and a solid understanding of agricultural and rural issues. Most recently, Houghton was with the Sportsmen’s Alliance as its director of state services. He received his bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Wright State University, where he began his membership with the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

He is a native of Pickaway County where his family’s corn, soybean and wheat operation is located.

Check Also

Ohio Beef Expo set for 2020

The Ohio Beef Expo, the premier event of Ohio’s beef industry, will take place March …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved