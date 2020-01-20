Heritage Cooperative recognized for excellence

When it comes to stewardship, farmers, in partnership with their local ag retailers, are leading the way. Driving stewardship is more than individual practices – it also takes innovation at the farm level and consistent storytelling and advocacy at the local, state and federal levels.

Each year at the Land O’ Lakes Partners in Excellence Summit, an inspiring group of farmers and ag retailers are recognized for driving stewardship on the farm, to the benefit of their operations, local communities, their states and our nation. At this year’s summit, Land O’ Lakes awarded the top farmers and ag retailers in four categories: Outstanding Retailer Award, Outstanding Sustainability Award, Advocacy Award and Innovation Award.

Ohio-based Heritage Cooperative was the recipient of the 2019 Partners In Excellence Outstanding Retailer Award. Heritage Cooperative is a key partner, along with local farmers, in the landmark initiative with global ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle to assess and accelerate sustainability on 1.5 million acres of U.S.-grown corn – the acreage equivalent of Tate & Lyle’s entire global corn purchases. Heritage Cooperative has also been key in the expansion of the partnership with Campbell Soup Company to include 60,000 wheat acres in central Ohio.