GROWMARK Announces 2020 Ohio Essay Contest Winner

Nora Beresik of Fort Loramie, Ohio, has been named the Ohio state winner of the 2020 GROWMARK essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “Describe the ‘Farmer of the Future.’ What tools or skills will he or she need to be successful?”

In her contest entry, Beresik said: “Farmers across America can agree that the future of agriculture will require a different approach to farming. With a smaller amount of younger generation farmers entering the field, the future of agriculture lies in fewer hands. Therefore, the willingness to adapt one’s operation to incorporate the tools of new digital technology and advancements in research is vital.”

Beresik is a student at Fort Loramie High School and a member of the Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA Chapter. Her FFA advisor is Matt Pleiman.

As the contest winner, Beresik will receive a $500 award from GROWMARK at the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus, held in April. The Fort Loramie-UVCC FFA Chapter will also receive a $300 award in honor of her accomplishment.

Four state runners-up will each receive a $125 award. The runners-up and their FFA chapters are, in alphabetical order: Shawna Barr, Hillsdale FFA Chapter, Ashland, Ohio; Olivia Coppler, Carey FFA Chapter, Carey, Ohio; Jesse Cramer, Carrollton FFA Chapter, Carrollton, Ohio; and Cassidy Mrakuzic, Black River FFA, Homerville, Ohio.

This is the 27th year for the program, sponsored by the GROWMARK System and FS member cooperatives, in conjunction with state FFA leaders, to help young people develop their writing skills, learn about current issues in agriculture, and understand the unique role of cooperatives.

About GROWMARK, Inc:

GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative with annual sales of $8.7 billion (FY 2019 data) providing agronomy, energy, facility planning, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services throughout North America. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which is used by affiliated member cooperatives. More information is available at www.growmark.com.