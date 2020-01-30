Growing women in agriculture event

Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry many new avenues for our community and state have developed and this event provides an opportunity for our community’s rising agriculture leaders.

The agriculture community in Shelby County is excited to support women in agriculture by holding their fifth annual “Growing Women in Agriculture, an Empowerment Celebration” event on March 26, 2020, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event will be held for the first time in a new location, the Amos Press Building at 911 S. Vandemark Rd, in Sidney. The evening is a unique blend of educational and fun agriculture information that specifically targets women in our community. The cost is $20 per person, in which a portion of the fee will support the Agape Community Garden program. The registration deadline is March 6 with breakout sessions being filled on a first come first served basis as registrations are received.

We are excited to have Jennifer Osterholt of Alexandria, Ohio as our keynote speaker. Jennifer will be focusing her discussion on “Embracing change to find unexpected success.” She has learned to continuously redefine success and embrace the good as she works to share encouragement with others along the way. Life is full of unexpected change. In 2008 she became a single parent due to a farming accident. While plowing through life Jennifer found herself unexpectedly introduced to the best thing that could’ve happened to her — she met her husband Joe. Jennifer grew up on a farm, worked in agriculture marketing for 13 years and is currently a marketing consultant and online influencer. She never expected to make money by putting recipes on the Internet, but has learned that endless opportunities exist when we are open to new ideas.

In addition to Jennifer, join us for sessions with Farm Credit Mid-America’s Marcy Prushing-Peirano and Kelsey Rader, who are speaking about reducing risk on your farm business through crop insurance and strong business decisions. We also, Lori Firsdon, will help us minimize clutter, by showing participates “who’s in charge…you or your stuff?” Dr. Leah Dorman will be discussing antibiotic usage and its message. Dr. Dorman is a veterinarian and mom who works for Philbro Animal Health and works to bridge the gap of understanding in the animal Ag industry with consumers. Our final break out session is being taught by Amy Miley, about Food, Grocery, and life: How to Manage? This session will focus on how to be smarter shoppers, be more thoughtful in our food planning and engage in the discussion of food.

For additional information or to register, please download the registration brochure at www.ofbf.org/counties/shelby or call Jill Smith, Organization Director for Shelby County Farm Bureau at (877)775-7642 or Sophie Hurley, Education Coordinator for Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District at (937) 492-6520 for information or to have a brochure mailed to you.