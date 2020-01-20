Free shipping included with Grainger member discount

With more than 1.5 million products, Ohio Farm Bureau members receive special member pricing, and even deeper discounts on selected categories and brands from Grainger, PLUS free standard parcel shipping on all standard Grainger products. No matter the project, Grainger can help.

How Farm Bureau members save:

Special Pricing from these Key Suppliers Annin Flags Ariens Cushman DeWalt Echo Ego Miller Rite in the Rain WD40 Zep



To receive the Ohio Farm Bureau membership pricing, always reference the Ohio Farm Bureau’s account number when visiting your local branch, making a telephone order at 800.472.4643, or when setting up your personal account online.

If you have questions or need assistance, please call your county Farm Bureau office.

*Standard parcel freight is paid by Seller on all orders, unless otherwise stated, to Buyer’s place of business anywhere in the contiguous United States. Other terms and conditions may apply for other than standard parcel delivery (“other Freight Services”), including expedited same-day delivery, air freight, freight collect, sourced orders, export orders, hazardous materials, Buyer’s carrier, shipments outside the contiguous U.S. or other special handling by the carrier. Charges incurred for Other Freight services must be paid by Buyer.