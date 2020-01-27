FFA Members Return from Educational, Cultural Experience in Portugal and Spain

During the past two weeks, 75 FFA members visited Portugal and Spain for a 12-day educational and cultural experience.

Members participated in the 2020 International Leadership Seminar for State Officers (ILSSO) as an annual, international opportunity through the National FFA Organization. The seminar allows FFA members to experience a foreign culture, learn about international agriculture and become more knowledgeable regarding the global marketplace.

Seventy-five past and present state FFA officers representing 23 states left the United States on Jan. 4 The group traveled throughout Spain and Portugal while surveying the agricultural landscape. While in Spain, the group toured a variety of cities- from Madrid to Toledo to Seville. Students visited a beef cattle farm as well as Costa Tropical- the most prominent co-op in Spain. They then spent time in Almeria, which is known as “Europe’s Vegetable Garden.” They also visited the main olive oil cooperative in Spain.

In Portugal, students visited the Amorim Cork factory – as Portugal has become one of the worlds’ top cork producers. They also visited Companhia das Lezirais, a state-run agricultural and forestry company. In Lisbon, they toured the city and visited College of Agriculture at Santarem- the most important agricultural school of Portugal.

“We hope that through a structured experience like ILSSO, students will not only see the importance of agriculture on an international level but understand it is essential to feeding the world,” says Eric Nelson, program manager with the National FFA Organization. “This seminar exposes students to culture and food production practices beyond what they are accustomed to in the United States,” Nelson says.

Prior to departing the United States, the students completed eight weeks of online coursework related to cross-cultural adaptability. The program was made possible by corporate sponsors Bunge North America and John Deere.

Students shared their experience throughout their trip on Twitter and Instagram. To see a recap of their adventures, visit: https://www.ffa.org/the-feed/state-ffa-officers-travel-to-spain-and-portugal-this-january/

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.